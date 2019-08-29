Watch: ‘Pickpocket’ bride ‘bribes’ Rajasthan policeman in pre-wedding video. Seniors unamused
The video featuring sub-inspector Dhanpal Singh in uniform went viral, attracting the attention of his seniors, who have demanded an explanation.
A Rajasthan police sub-inspector’s pre-wedding video which features him accepting a bribe from his fiancé, hasn’t gone down well with supervisors. Unsurprisingly.
In the clip, sub-inspector Dhanpal Singh stops a woman – his fiancé, who appears to be masquerading as a pickpocket – on a two-wheeler for not wearing a helmet but lets her go after she tucks some money into his shirt pocket. Shortly afterwards, the star-struck inspector realises that on the pretext of handing him a bribe, the woman made off with his wallet. The next shot, however, features her meeting him to return the wallet and the two – law-enforcer and law-breaker – incredibly, falling in love.
Unsurprisingly, Singh’s superiors are not amused. After the video went viral, Singh received an official reprimand for filming a video in uniform, especially as it shows him accepting a “bribe”.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police Kailash Chandra Bishnoi told The Telegraph that the officer will be asked for an explanation before any disciplinary action is taken against him.