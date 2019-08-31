“Today India Inc is a pariah, it’s alienated”: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to NDTV on Executive Decision



“The powers of taxmen are absolutely out of control,” Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson of Biocon, said during an interview on news channel NDTV. “For the first time, I am seeing a government that trusts the bureaucracy and the taxman far more than businesspersons.”

Talking about the alienation of India, Inc and the economic slowdown in the country, Shaw added that the government treats all businesspersons as dishonest, and the “ground reality is that today, a businessperson is not trusted”.

