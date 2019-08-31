#BREAKING: Horrifying footage captured the exact moment when 15 people were swept away -while in a soccer game- by a sudden river flood in the area of #Taroudant in southern #Morocco. As a result, six people are dead and the rest are still missing... pic.twitter.com/iFDwdUytRV — Amazigh World News ⵣ (@AmazighWNews) August 28, 2019

Horrifying footage that captures the exact moment that seven people were swept away by a flash flood in the Morrocan village of Tizert, has left the country reeling. The victims, including a 17-year-old, had been watching an amateur football match when news came that torrential rain over the week had led to the flooding of a nearby river.

As the river water swelled, spectators climbed up on roofs, but huge torrents of water swept over the field, carrying off an entire building and the seven people perched on it. The body of one dead person is yet to be found, local media reported.

Ahmad Afif, organiser of the game, told the Associated Press that local people had failed to gauge the seriousness of the situation. “We were actually excited,” he said. “The river didn’t fill up for decades and we wanted to capture it in videos. As we were filming, some of us realised that the river was actually very strong and could lead to damages and so they fled to safety. Those who remained got swept away by it.”