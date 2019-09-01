Sheikh Rasheed k mic mein Modi ne current bhej diya: pic.twitter.com/LsTobPov1q — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 30, 2019

Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on August 30 received a minor electric shock from a microphone, at the precise moment he mentioned India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ahmad was addressing a rally against India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu & Kashmir in Islamabad, NDTV reported. “I think it was an electric current. Modi cannot ruin this rally,” the minister said jokingly, apparently attempting to lighten the situation after the microphone almost fell out of his hands.

