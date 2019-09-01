Watch: Pakistan should focus on its economy first, says young Pakistani boy in viral video
‘The world will never take the risk of siding with Pakistan after upsetting India.’
A video of a teenager spelling out the problems with Pakistan’s policy vis-a-vis India has gone viral on social media. He advises the Pakistani authorities to focus on improving the country’s economy if they want the world to consider their appeal against India on Kashmir.
“India’s trade with other countries is the main reason most of the world backs India over Pakistan. Unless we can raise our economy to parallel India’s, our issues cannot be equated,” the boy says. “The world will never take the risk of siding with Pakistan after upsetting India.”
Lifting Pakistan’s economy will not only benefit the country in garnering support for the his country’s stand on Kashmir, he argued, but will also prove instrumental in solving the issues of Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Area.