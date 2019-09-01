یہ بچہ عمران خان اینڈ کمپنی سے زیادہ باشعور ہے، پاکستان کا اصل مسئلہ کیا ہے یہ بہترجانتاہے،اقوام متحدہ کو یہ بچہ شاہ محمودقریشی سے بہتر جانتاہے

یہ بچہ پاکستان کےنیشنلTvپر بیٹھ کر لاکھوں روپےتنخواہ لیکرعوام کو گمراہ کرنے والوں سےزیادہ باشعور ہے،یہ بچہ پاکستان کا نام روشن کرے گا

A video of a teenager spelling out the problems with Pakistan’s policy vis-a-vis India has gone viral on social media. He advises the Pakistani authorities to focus on improving the country’s economy if they want the world to consider their appeal against India on Kashmir.

“India’s trade with other countries is the main reason most of the world backs India over Pakistan. Unless we can raise our economy to parallel India’s, our issues cannot be equated,” the boy says. “The world will never take the risk of siding with Pakistan after upsetting India.”

Lifting Pakistan’s economy will not only benefit the country in garnering support for the his country’s stand on Kashmir, he argued, but will also prove instrumental in solving the issues of Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Area.