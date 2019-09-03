Play

A young policewoman who was suspended by irate seniors for filming TikTok videos of herself dancing in front of a lock-up inside Langhnaj police station in Gujarat’s Mehsana district is back – not on duty, but in a Gujarati music video titled Tiktok ni diwani (TikTok crazy).

Arpita Chaudhary, whose TikTok video from July 20 went viral, now stars in popular Gujarati singer Jignesh Kaviraj’s video on the Indian youth’s craze for the Chinese micro-video app that allows people to make 12-second videos, often spoof-dubbing popular scenes.

Released online on August 28, the video features the young woman turning unremarkable moments from life into a series of TikTok videos. “Look at this TikTok crazy lady / Who will explain to her reality?”, Kaviraj sings, as Chaudhary films herself playing with a dog, kissing a neighbour, and even brushing her teeth.

Composed by Mayur Nadiya with lyrics by Manu Rabari, the video has received over 2 million views since its release and seems to have launched a new career for the former policewoman.

The Gujarat police is yet to respond to this video.

Procedure of suspension has been initiated against lady cop Arpita Chaudhary of Landhlaj police station in North Gujarat for not wearing uniform when on duty and despite being a staffer of disciplined department, making dance video with police lock up in background: SP pic.twitter.com/nR8bjDvNHk — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

