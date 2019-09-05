Caught on camera: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide, video goes viral
The incident reportedly took place outside Mysuru airport.
Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen slapping an aide outside the Mysuru airport on Wednesday.
According to a report by NDTV, Siddaramaiah’s aide was attempting to make the leader talk to someone over the phone for a recommendation. The former chief minister can be seen listening to his aide for a while before getting irritated and slapping him.