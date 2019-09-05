#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen slapping an aide outside the Mysuru airport on Wednesday.

According to a report by NDTV, Siddaramaiah’s aide was attempting to make the leader talk to someone over the phone for a recommendation. The former chief minister can be seen listening to his aide for a while before getting irritated and slapping him.