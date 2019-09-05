Watch: Nelson, the world’s worst sheepdog is really just stuck running around in circles
Who’s herding whom here?
A video of the “world’s worst sheepdog” has surfaced on Twitter and no one can stop laughing. The video shows Nelson, a tiny terrier at complete odds with the role of leadership he is supposed to assume – running helter-skelter away from the sheep in a pasture.
The video was originally uploaded to YouTube in 2016 by a user named James Bell with the description, “Nelson the ‘part’ Norfolk terrier gets a sheep to ‘hurry up’”. Earlier this year, Bell also posted an adorable video of Nelson on a skateboard, a device that he said would help the little dog herd those pesky sheep better.
Still, Nelson has support. Several people posted positively about his herding techniques.