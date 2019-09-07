A clip featuring a car accident from the new ABC show Content has gone viral after several social media users mistook it for a real accident.

The series centres around the online ambitions of a woman from Brisbane who wants to become an influencer, no matter what the cost – and, thus, live-streams almost every part of her life, including a car crash.

In this particular clip, the character, Lucy, played by actor Charlotte Nicdao, is singing to her followers on a Facebook live when she is rammed by a vehicle, the shock and impact of which she continues to stream!

Anyways... someone in NY with 500 followers has clipped that bit out of the ep and posted it like it actually happened... AND IT'S NOW GOING VIRAL pic.twitter.com/Z8M5o64YqP — Nathan Bazley (@NathanBazley) September 5, 2019

Surprisingly, despite the visible slapstick direction of the video – for example, Lucy’s hair stands-up on her head and remains standing! – social media users reacted with sympathy and concern.

This...... doesn’t look like it was her fault. She was looking at the road at that time and it looks like somebody t boned the shit out of her. — high octane kewchee (@tiabbea) September 4, 2019

Am I the only one thinking this looks fake as fuck? — My name here (@GSD_SteVB) September 5, 2019

I can't tell if this is fake or not. The 60fps makes this ish look like it was manipulated in after effects. Anyone confirm if this is real or not? — TEAM USA (@TheRoguesy) September 4, 2019

It’s shows it right there, one moment you can be on YouTube and next thing you know you end up being a witness of a shooting right outside of your house. — ice allure (@year1956) September 4, 2019

Wondering how it was made? Here are a few videos explaining that.

Content, touted as the first vertical show – to be watched in portrait mode on a smartphone – will have seven episodes and premiered on Wednesday.