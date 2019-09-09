#HurricaneDorian makes landfall in the east of #Canada of a crane fell on a building under construction in the city of Halifax. pic.twitter.com/Q8D2cxoGMn — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) September 7, 2019

After leaving at least 43 people dead and more than 70,000 people displaced in the Bahamas, Dorian hit Canada’s Atlantic coast on September 7. By now it had been reclassified into a “very intense-post-tropical storm” from a category 5 hurricane when it had ripped into the Bahamas, Reuters reported.

A frightening video of a crane crashing on a building after Dorian made landfall in Canada’s Halifax city in the Nova Scotia province is going viral on social media. “The safety of Canadians is our number one priority and we’re ready to help Atlantic Canada through this storm,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.