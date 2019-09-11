Watch: This video of two toddlers running towards each other for a hug is melting hearts
Best friends, 26-month-old Maxwell and 27-month-old Finnegan, are just really happy to meet.
A heartwarming video of two toddlers running to hug each other has gone viral.
Michael Cisneros posted the clip, which features his 26-month-old son, Maxwell, and the boy’s 27-month-old best friend Finnegan, writing, “I have no idea how to make things go viral, for those that do... please share. This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!!”
Social media users gushed about the innocent moment, holding their hearts as the two tiny children laugh and run about, all set to play.