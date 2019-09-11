Watch: These pet parents moved houses, sometimes cities, to give their children a better life
Squashed into city backyards and confined to cement flats, pet animals often find it very difficult to live outside their natural, free-ranging habitats.
Being a pet in a big city can be difficult. From the lack of space to air and noise pollution, pet owners can find themselves struggling to create a happy home for their four-legged or feathered friends.
The choice that remains? Give the pet away or move somewhere else yourself.
While both choices are difficult, here are five stories compiled by The Dodo – of Esther the pig, Bree the rooster, Dagwood and Bucket the dogs, Zeus the pitbull, and Ziggy the travelling pig – where parents gave up a little more so that their pets could have a happier life.