A video of a sub-inspector at Bengaluru’s Subramanyanagar police station thrashing a man with a hockey stick has gone viral. In the 16-second clip the sub-inspector, Sreekanthe Gowda, can be seen beating up Yashwant, first with his legs tied, and then as he cowers against a wall.

Yashwant, who works in a parking complex, was arrested after a 21-year-old woman, his coworker, alleged that he had regularly harassed her sexually and mentally.

The complaint was filed on May 10, and the exact date of this video is unknown, reported The Bangalore Mirror. According to the report, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao ordered the sub-inspector’s suspension after the video was brought to his attention on Thursday,