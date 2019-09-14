#WATCH: Dayaram Sahu, a lawyer from Dindori has been eating glass since last 40-45 years, says,"it's an addiction for me. This habit has caused damage to my teeth. I wouldn't suggest others to follow as it's dangerous for health. I have reduced eating it now." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/DRWXXb93qA — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

A middle-aged lawyer from Dindori, Madhya Pradesh has confessed to a bizarre addiction – eating glass. A video filmed by ANI shows lawyer Dayaram Sahu calmly, but noisily, chomping through a glass bottle, swallowing every shard!

While his habit of forty years has apparently not damaged his internal organs, Sahu said, “It has caused damage to my teeth.”

The lawyer also advised viewers to stay away from any glass cravings. “I wouldn’t suggest others to follow as it’s dangerous for health,” he said. “I have reduced eating it now.”