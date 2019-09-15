Play

The Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka was plunged briefly into darkness owing to a power cut during a T20 match between Zimbabwe and the host country on September 13.

Of course, the game had to be halted, but the blackout prompted the audience to use the lights on their mobile phones to create some exquisite scenes. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

Bangladesh won the match by 3 wickets.