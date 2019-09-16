Play

On September 15, the Indian Army destroyed a 120-mm mortar shell, fired by the Pakistani army, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, NDTV reported.

The shell had landed near a house in the Mendhar sector during a series of cross-border shelling on the night on September 14. The Army was informed of the shelling by the locals.

According to a video of the exercise, two soldiers of the Army secured the site and triggered the detonation. No casualties were reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed at a press conference that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire with India more than 2,050 times this year, the report added.