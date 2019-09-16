Watch the near-incredible rescue of three lions and a lioness who fell into an open well in Gujarat
The lions and the lioness did not suffer any major injuries and are under observation.
In the early hours of September 15, three lions and a lioness were rescued in the Sarasiya range of Gir forest division after they fell into a 100-foot deep open, unused well, The Indian Express reported.
The incident took place in Amreli district of Gujarat on the evening of September 14. The unused well is situated in the mango orchards belonging to Manavav village sarpanch Dilubhai. The rescue operation began soon afterwards.
“Our staff rescued them in a short period of time and gave them treatment on the spot,” Chief Conservator of Forests of Junagadh Wildlife Circle, Dushyant Vasavada, was quoted as saying. “The lions were later shifted to a facility for keeping them under observation.”
The animals will be released into the wild once they are fit, Vasavada added.