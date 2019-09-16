On Saturday, 4 lions fell into a 100ft open well. Luckily, they were all rescued. However, @GujForestDept needs to take immediate steps to ensure that all remaining open wells are covered to prevent such cases.@Ganpatsinhv @moefcc @drrajivguptaias @CMOGujhttps://t.co/cE2J0IiVzf pic.twitter.com/ilI5FC8hjO — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) September 16, 2019

In the early hours of September 15, three lions and a lioness were rescued in the Sarasiya range of Gir forest division after they fell into a 100-foot deep open, unused well, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place in Amreli district of Gujarat on the evening of September 14. The unused well is situated in the mango orchards belonging to Manavav village sarpanch Dilubhai. The rescue operation began soon afterwards.

“Our staff rescued them in a short period of time and gave them treatment on the spot,” Chief Conservator of Forests of Junagadh Wildlife Circle, Dushyant Vasavada, was quoted as saying. “The lions were later shifted to a facility for keeping them under observation.”

The animals will be released into the wild once they are fit, Vasavada added.