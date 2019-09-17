Play

Mumbai-based street artist Ravig’s new rap song is all about the infamous Patripool bridge in Mumbai’s Kalyan.

The 104-year-old bridge was demolished in August 2018 after it was declared unsafe by the Central Railways, the Times of India reported. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation had promised to build a new bridge in six months, but the construction has not been completed yet.

Ravig’s rap song highlights the problems of commuters in the area arising from the fact that a new Patripool bridge has not yet been built.