Watch: This Uber driver from Lucknow is winning praise on social media for his singing skills
Even Uber and YouTube India acknowledged the video of the man singing a Bollywood song.
An Uber driver from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is gaining social media fame for his singing skills. A video of the driver singing the song Nazar ke Saamne from the Bollywood movie Aashiqui has received close to 18,000 views in three days.
According to the tweet, the Uber driver, named Vinod, asked his customer if he could sing a song for him at the end of the ride. In the video, Vinod is seen using a microphone, and it looks like he was prepared with just the right equipment.
Vinod’s singing was acknowledged and praised by many on Twitter, including both Uber and YouTube.