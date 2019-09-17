Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye.

Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel. #Lucknow #Uber pic.twitter.com/G4zu8u2531 — #SavePriyanshu (@crowngaurav) September 14, 2019

An Uber driver from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is gaining social media fame for his singing skills. A video of the driver singing the song Nazar ke Saamne from the Bollywood movie Aashiqui has received close to 18,000 views in three days.

According to the tweet, the Uber driver, named Vinod, asked his customer if he could sing a song for him at the end of the ride. In the video, Vinod is seen using a microphone, and it looks like he was prepared with just the right equipment.

Vinod’s singing was acknowledged and praised by many on Twitter, including both Uber and YouTube.

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019

Thanks for introducing us to Vinod and his amazing voice - always exciting to come across new creators! — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 16, 2019

Talents are there in every nook n corner of the country. Amazing Vinod bhai..hope this video reaches the right person n Vinod gets the dues he deserves. — Jeewan Bhatt (@jeewan65) September 16, 2019