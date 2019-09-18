#WATCH Karnataka: A leopard entered a house and took away the owner's dog in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z7H736ax51 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

On September 14, a leopard ventured into a house in Thirthahalli village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and ran away with the family’s pet dog, Hindustan Times reported. A video of the incident was shared on social media by news agency ANI.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The leopard can be seen entering the compound of the house after climbing the boundary wall and escaping a few moments later, with the dog.