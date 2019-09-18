A snippet from Deepika Padukone’s Live, Love, Laugh Lecture series, where she describes her many rules, has gone viral – thanks to a minor lapse of memory. While describing her roles in everyday life, Padukone listed herself as a daughter, a sister and an actor – fleetingly forgetting that she is married as well.

When the actress was reminded of the omission, she laughingly added, “I am a wife. Oh god! I forgot,” eliciting much laughter from the audience.The actor got married to fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in November 2018.

An organisation launched to tackle depression, Padukone’s Live, Love, Laugh has been hosting public interactions to tackle the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health.