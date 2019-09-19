A video of a priest in Delhi dancing with others to a Malayalam song has gone viral after it was shared by Mollywood actor Nivin Pauly.

Identifying the priest as Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi, the actor posted the video on his Instagram. The Kudukku song from Pauly’s film Love Action Drama was one of the numbers everyone danced to repeatedly during Onam celebrations in Kerala this year.

Swooning social media users cheered on the priest’s enthusiastic dancing. “Our parish priest. Really proud of you Father. Rock star!! 😍” one user wrote.