#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Mahanandi Temple in Kurnool district's Mahanandi gets flooded following incessant heavy rainfall since last night. Kundu river in the district is overflowing with flood water. pic.twitter.com/twuUVilFlP — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh has triggered flash floods in areas like Nandyal, Allagadda, Mahanandi, Chagalamarri, Rudravaram, Sirivella, Gospadu, Dornipadu, and Koilakuntla, The Hindu reported.

The Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool district was flooded, and a video of it has gone viral on social media.

Andhra Pradesh: Flood water enters the premises of Mahanandiswara Swamy Temple in Kurnool district. Kundu river in the district is overflowing with flood water. pic.twitter.com/iuWJ7W233P — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force and Fire Services Department personnel have been deployed to keep the situation in check, The News Minute reported. In addition to the Police contact “100”, people can also call the control room at 08514243094 for any assistance, the report added.

The Indian Meteorological Department has reportedly issued an alert that the rains are likely to continue for three more days.