Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s troubles do not seem to be ending. After Trudeau apologised for wearing brown make-up at a party in 2001, another video of the Canadian prime minister with his skin covered in black make-up was unearthed by Canadian television news channel Global News.

In the new video, Trudeau’s face, neck, and arms appear to have been blackened. He can also be seen wearing a wig to accentuate the look and sticking out his tongue at the camera while waving his hands.

Trudeau’s campaign has confirmed that the person in the video is indeed the Canadian prime minister, and that the photo was taken in the early 1990s, the New York Times reported.

Trudeau later apologised for the multiple racist images, but did not rule out the possibility of more racial evidence surfacing. “I didn’t see that from the layers of privilege that I have. And for that I am deeply sorry, and I apologise,” he said at a press conference in Winnipeg.

Here’s what television show host Trevor Noah had to say about the revelation:

Trudeau is up for reelection in a tough contest when Canada goes to the polls in October.

