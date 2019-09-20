According to their Facebook page, the Kerala Police has arrested and taken into custody a hot pink bus named Johny’s.

In a spoof that has gone viral, Kerala Police has posted an edited video of John’s rash driving, swerving in and out of traffic and cutting off pedestrians. A Malayalam voiceover clipping comes on in the background, which The News Minute translated to: “As far as we know, this man is a psycho. Nobody can predict when, how and what he would do...”

Next, the video titled, “You say... There should be some limit” cuts to a sad Johny’s, now in custody, sitting at the Peechi police station. Here as well Kerala Police’s social media team have done a stellar job, sarcastically inserting the song, Johnny Mone Johnny from the Dulquer Salmaan starrer ABCD.

The result, though hilarious, drives the message home – rash driving will have consequences.

Commenting on their own post, the Kerala police said, “The bus, which was driving dangerously, hit a car and so police filed a case. The only purpose behind this post is to convey the message that people should avoid such dangerous exercises.” No passengers were on the bus when it was arrested, the police said.

