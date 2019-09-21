Play

Mumbai-based RJ Malishka has done it again. In 2017, she had released a song about potholes of the city that had led to a controversy with the Shiv Sena. It’s 2019, and Malishka Mendonsa has released yet another song on the pothole situation in Mumbai.

The new video is a medley of Bollywood songs where references to the moon are presented as references to potholes. Recently, Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy released a video where a person was dressed as an “astronaut, trying to walk over the potholes on Bengaluru’s Tunganagar Main Road, pretending that he was negotiating a path through craters”.

You can watch Malishka’s video from 2017 here: