‘Everything is fine in India’: These videos capture the action and reactions at the Howdy Modi event
Islamic terrorism and basketball were also discussed in Houston, USA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a week-long visit to the United States. On September 22, he and US President Donald Trump addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at an event called “Howdy Modi” in Houston.
Modi said “everything is fine in India” in several Indian languages in response to the question posed by the name of the event. During the event, Trump called Modi “one of America’s greatest, most devoted and most loyal friends”.