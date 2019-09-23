The horrifying video of a snake latching itself on to a man’s head has gone viral.

The video posted by the Facebook page Reptile Hunter shows a man teasing a snake, blowing on it, and provoking it in different ways while holding it at arm’s length. While the snake continued to remain calm the man grew increasingly adventurous and attempted to place the reptile on his head.

The snake finally snapped.

Social media users were stricken by the man’s treatment of the snake and had little sympathy for him.