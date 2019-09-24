In a video posted on Facebook, a police officer has urged everyone not to worry despite the steep hike in fines levied against traffic violations in the 2019 amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act.

The officer provides details about challans that most of those who drive may not know. The offender has 15 days to pay the fine, which can also be reduced. For instance, if the penalty is for missing documents – vehicle registration or drivers’ licence, say – producing those documents will reduce the fine to Rs 100.

Drivers all over the country have been complaining about the severity of the fines, and this police officer hopes to provide them with some answers.