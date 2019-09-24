Watch: Scenes of destruction caused by typhoon Tapah in South Korea and Japan
The typhoon was subsequently downgraded to an extratropical cyclone.
The devastating typhoon Tapah hit South Korea and Japan over the weekend, making it the 17th typhoon of this season. More than 400 flights were cancelled in Japan, and 390 in South Korea. Over 30,000 homes were still without power on Monday morning on Kyushu island, according to Kyushu Electric Power co.
Kyodo News reported more than 50 people injured in the Okinawa and Kyushu regions.
While the typhoon has now been downgraded to an extratropical cyclone, Japan’s meteorological agency said that more heavy rain, flooding and landslides were due Monday onwards in western regions of Japan.
Citizens of afflicted areas are now posting videos depicting a calmer state of affairs after the harrowing weekend.