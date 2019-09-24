I think a lot of us can relate.



pic.twitter.com/NgOqVZ3Ym6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist who is making waves with her recent speech at the UN Climate Summit, gave Donald Trump a death stare as he passed her. To the glee of social media, it was caught on camera.

Julian Castro, a presidential contender for the Democratic Party, posted the clip, adding, “I think a lot of us can relate.”

As The Guardian reported, the US president was there to attend a meeting on religious freedom, and he decided to snub the Climate Summit held later the same day.

Social media is abuzz, and many are turning the clip into jokes and memes. Here’s a look at some of them:

Q: what's one thing Greta Thunberg has that Donald Trump doesn't?

A: any chance of winning a Nobel Peace Prize — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 23, 2019

“We are at the beginning of a mass extinction event.”

— Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/06dorNYxHR — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) September 24, 2019

Bless whoever got this footage of Greta Thunberg eyeing Trump pic.twitter.com/1XEjz7hyoG — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) September 23, 2019