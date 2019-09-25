Play

Stand-up comic Abhineet Mishra has a message from the future and things look quite gloomy. His new video, titled Aarey – A Plea, is an imagined scenario where he talks about how things changed after thee government decided to do away with the Aarey forest cover to build a metro car shed.

In the video, Mishra talks about how, back in 2019, both the government’s and the protesters’ arguments – development versus the environment, respectively – seemed logical, till “an angel called Amitabh Bachchan” entered his life and asked him to compensate for the lost trees by planting more in his garden. Mishra also referred to Akshay Kumar’s message promoting metro travel.

