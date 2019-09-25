Watch: CCTV footage shows devastation, panic after the earthquake in Pakistan on Tuesday
According to reports, 19 people have died and over 300 injured so far in Pakistan.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck north-eastern Pakistan on September 24 – causing tremors in North India as well – its epicentre being in Mirpur (north of Jhelum). Social media users have been posting videos of the impact in both Pakistan and India.
There have been no reports of deaths in India so far. Sardar Gulfaraz the deputy inspector general of police in Mirpur, Pakistan said in a televised address, “At least 19 people have been killed and more than 300 wounded.”
With mobile and internet services still largely cut off in Jammu & Kashmir after the communications blackout began in early August, people outside the region used social media to express fears about not being able to get in touch with their families. Many users continue to implore that communications be restored.