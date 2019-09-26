'What The Fart' competition is a real thing in #India pic.twitter.com/gsd36vLmLY — RT (@RT_com) September 24, 2019

“What The Fart”, India’s first competition to break wind, was held in Surat on Sunday. Three trophies were up for grabs – “loudest”, “longest” and “most musical”. However, as reported by The Hindustan Times, only 20 of the 60 who signed up were present. And only three were able to get on stage and attempt to “perform” – not very successfully.

Expectations were high of this competition. The Press Trust of India reported that the organisers were taking it very seriously. But despite sign-ups from all over the country, a doctor on the judging panel, and tips to the contestants on what to eat beforehand, things didn’t go quite according to plan.