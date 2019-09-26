Watch: Passenger opens flight emergency door for some ‘fresh air’, video goes viral
She caused an hour-long delay by opening the hatch after boarding the plane in Wuhan, China.
A woman on Xiamen Airlines was reportedly “feeling too stuffy” after boarding, and decided to open the emergency exit door on the plane to get some “fresh air”. A video of the incident was posted online and has since gone viral.
According to The Sun, the cabin crew alerted the police, who took the woman to the police station after which the flight was cleared for takeoff.