Watch: Here is the (strictly satirical) Greta Thunberg helpline ‘for adults angry at a child’
Apparently, Greta Thunberg’s recent speech at the UN has triggered some grown-ups.
Some people on the internet have apparently been enraged by the platforms that the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is getting to present her views. Thunberg was recently invited to address world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. Her passionate speech did not resonate with everyone, with some wondering why they should be listening to a child and not an expert, and some others finding her “irritating”.
Channelling the hatred meted out to Thunberg, television personality Mark Humphries has created a satirical video, the plot of which features a “Greta Thunberg Helpline”. The helpline is “for adults angry at a young child”, and the video features people calling in and letting out their anger on Thunberg.
The video was also retweeted by Thunberg herself with the caption “Hang in there! Help is available”.
Also watch
‘You are failing us’: Watch Greta Thunberg’s passionate address at the UN Climate Action Summit
This is why women should lead movements against climate change
Read
Debate: Why is Greta Thunberg being blamed for adults lacking nuanced climate change conversations?