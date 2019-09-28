Play

On September 25, Amazon announced its new wireless earphones – Echo Pods – to take on Apple’s AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. The announcement was made at Amazon’s 2019 fall event, Cnet.com reported. Senior Amazon executive Dave Limp appeared in an interview for Bloomberg after the launch of Echo Pods, but the internet was quick to notice that he had Apple AirPods in his ear.

think you grabbed the wrong earbud there, dave pic.twitter.com/AgZJQagSte — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) September 25, 2019

The gaffe was first pointed out by BuzzFeed journalist John Paczkowski. Although Limp mostly talked about the Echo Studio speaker, and not the Echo Pods, during the interview, social media users said he should have been more careful about making a statement. Other internet users were, however, willing to give Limp the benefit of doubt – he might have been given the AirPods for the interview.