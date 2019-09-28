Play

Everybody needs some company

Let’s talk about it over one more drink

I think you should be alone with me

Because we don’t have to be lonely

These lyrics might appear to have been picked up from a romantic ballad in which a salty lover croons and sobs about a lost love, but they’re actually from American DJ Diplo, aka Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr’s new country ballad, Lonely.

A spoof of the songwriter’s rift with the Jonas Brothers after he erroneously live-streamed Joe Jonas’ secret Las Vegas wedding, the song features a “lonely” Diplo – in full country attire – trying desperately to apologise for his actions and contact his friends again.

Texts, a fruit bouquet and constant calls are ignored as Joe takes the lead on the singing with his brothers Kevin and Nick backing him up. The brothers do give in, in the end, but the video does has a surprising twist.

Lonely is part of Diplo’s new country album, which is being released under his birth name. The songwriter had “hacked” the brothers’ Instagram account earlier this week, unfollowed everyone but himself and posted pictures of just himself all over their feed. While the stunt initially had the internet shocked and murmuring – especially as the Jonas Brother beautifully played along – it was part of the promotional drive for Lonely and soon had fans and friends laughing out loud.

Dude I don’t think this is planned the boys are fucking pissed at Diplo pic.twitter.com/krFlmJboFC — rye hbd frankie (@vibesjonas) September 25, 2019

LMAO diplo unfollowed the boys and only followed himself 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QtTDXELrgj — Clau 🦋 (@clausosaD) September 25, 2019

Lol no we don’t love Diplo that much. Looking into it. https://t.co/hkUU8UpEQG — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) September 25, 2019

the jonas brothers seeing they’re locked out of their instagram account after being hacked by diplo pic.twitter.com/DYVOh4ut9t — dayna :) (@DaynaE502) September 25, 2019

I’m sorry but Diplo hacking the Jonas Brothers insta account is the funniest thing to ever happen pic.twitter.com/maCVc3iiDF — sam (@taymakeusadrink) September 25, 2019

Even the rest of the promotions for Lonely have also been mock-angry and really quite hilarious.

Can’t believe we had to do a song with @diplo. Maybe you guys will like it? We’ll see at 9pm pt / 12am et 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H5H0aA3zWf — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) September 27, 2019

Lonely video drops tonight. Has too much @diplo in my opinion, but what do I know. pic.twitter.com/R8ws6nR1M6 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 26, 2019