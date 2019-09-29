Play

American comedian Bill Maher took off white shame on his show New Rules, talking of white liberals who, he said, feel like they constantly need to apologise for racism and hate themselves.

Maher said, “There’s a weird self-loathing going on among white liberals, and it’s got to stop. It’s not helping anyone.”

Joking, “You know what might be the worst part of white shame? You bore the f*ck out of black people at parties,” Maher suggested that if White people indeed felt so bad about their past, they could pay a white tax, or make some sort of monetary reparation for their privilege.

I not offended that he’s offended that she’s not offended by the offensive and inoffensive comments that were or were not knowingly designed to offend but cannot be construed as offensive because he wasn’t offended by the forgiveness.#MakeItStop #GetOverIt — Gerald O'Patrick (@Gerald95051) September 28, 2019

Spot on Bill.Great show tonight — seth mcconnell74 (@sethmcconnell2) September 28, 2019