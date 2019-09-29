Play

September 28 is marked as International Abortion Day every year. Women’s groups in Latin American and Caribbean Islands have been mobilising around this day for the past twenty years to demand the decriminalisation of abortion. The choice of date is “in commemoration of the abolition of slavery in Brazil which is now remembered as the day of the ‘free womb’ demanding for safe and legal abortion for all women”.

To mark International Abortion Day, Agents of Ishq, a multimedia project that promotes positive conversations on sex, released an informative video talks about pregnancy and abortion. The video details the options available for women as well as the broad legalities associated with the matter.