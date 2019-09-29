On Friday, BBC released yet another video of protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Soura. The incident comes after the British media organisation reported on protests in the same area on August 10 – a claim that was initially refuted but later accepted by the Indian authorities.

The fresh round of protests was reported after the Friday prayers on September 27. Video footage shows hundreds of protestors marching down the streets with demands for intervention by the United Nations. The situation in the Valley remains tense since the Indian government revoked Jammu & Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Chants demanding freedom were heard during the recent protest in Soura, with people flashing placards that read “we hope UNO will solve the Kashmir issue” and “we want plebiscite under UNO resolution”.

