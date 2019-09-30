Watch this heartbreaking video of a rickshaw-driver caught in the flood on a Patna street
Can’t go forward, can’t let go.
As heavy rains continue to flood Bihar, a heartbreaking video of a rickshaw-driver devastated at the thought of abandoning his rickshaw on a waterlogged street has emerged on Twitter.
The video that is from Patna, and it shows the rickshaw-driver in tears as he can neither go forward nor leave his source of income. The people who recorded the video can be heard consoling him, offering to take care of his rickshaw so that he can get to safety.
More rain and flooding has been forecast across the state (as well as in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh).