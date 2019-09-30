Watch: Horrifying scenes from a flooded Patna as Bihar reels under incessant rain
Some social media users have dubbed videos of scenes in Patna with the prime minister’s speech about “New India”.
Owing to unexpected and torrential rainfall of 200 mm in Patna since Friday evening, almost all the areas of the capital of Bihar have been flooded, with water entering homes, offices and other buildings, and standing on the roads. The death toll has now risen to 29. Social media users are posting videos of affected areas, including hospitals and schools all over the city, and imploring the state government to do more. Some users have dubbed Narendra Modi’s speech about “New India” over scenes in Patna.
Bihar’s state government has requested for two helicopters from the Indian Air Force to help airdrop supplies to affected areas. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, spoke on the situation on Sunday, saying that he believes the rainfall will continue for a few days: