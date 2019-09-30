Watch: These children are excellent runners. The only problem is they weren’t in the race
Minister of State Kiren Rijiju posted this hilarious video of a school race.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has posted a hilarious video of a school race gone adorably wrong.
Shot on a field, the video features a few students waiting to begin their race, while others stand and watch alongside the demarcated course. The teacher preps the racers and soon it’s ready-set-go.
Except... who’s running?