The Lilanagar river in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district has changed its course due to heavy rainfall in the area, and filled the Dipka open cast mine. A video of the event was posted on Twitter by journalist Aruna Chandrasekhar and credited to Alok Shukla, a social activist and the convenor of the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan. The video has now gone viral.

Dipka mine is one of the largest pit mines in India, cleared to extract 35 million tonnes of coal every year, the journalist said.

According to Patrika News, heavy machinery was lost when water filled the mine. Fortunately, the labourers working in the area were all rescued.