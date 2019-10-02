India and the world are celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the Russian embassy in India posted a video of singer Sati Kazanova singing Gandhi’s favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan To. Kazanova is accompanied on the sitar and other Indian instruments.

Narsi Mehta’s 15th-century poem in Old Gujarati, Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye, was adopted by Gandhi for prayers at his Sabarmati Ashram.

