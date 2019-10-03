"This daughter of immigrants needs no lectures from the north London, metropolitan, liberal elite."



On October 1, the United Kingdom Home Secretary Priti Patel made a strong anti-immigration statement, saying that she would “end the free movement of people once and for all”. Patel made the comment at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

“This daughter of immigrants needs no lectures from the north London, metropolitan, liberal elite,” Patel said to resounding applause from the audience. She also singled out Labour Party leaders Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn as the only two dissenting voices to her view.

In her address, Patel also accused the rival Labour party of “wanting to surrender our border control and extend free movement”.