This BJP MP wanted pictures taken while surveying his flooded constituency. He fell into the water
The BJP MP from Bihar, Ram Kripal Yadav didn’t want to miss a photo-op.
The BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, an MP from Bihar’s Pataliputra constituency, had a rather embarrassing moment when he fell into the water while trying to get his own pictures taken on a makeshift boat. The incident took place on the night of October 2, when Yadav was on his way to assess the flood damage in his constituency.
Yadav’s raft, made of wooden planks and tyres, overturned when a group of people stood on it to have photos taken and videos recorded. Yadav was crossing the Dardha river on a raft because no boats were available, the Times of India reported.