In a first, a pro-democracy protestor in Hong Kong was shot by a police officer with a live bullet on October 1. The incident sparked another series of demonstrations in Hong Kong, with protesters marching in huge numbers.

In the video above, thousands of protestors are seen marching on the streets, with some carrying signs that read “don’t shoot our kids”.

Clashes had broken out in Hong Kong on October 1, the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China. The protestors have said this anniversary of communist rule “should be a day of grief and mourning”. Fifteen people were reportedly injured during the clashes.