The troubles for US President Donald Trump over having Democratic presidential-hopeful Joe Biden and his son investigated seem to be far from ending. After urging Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens over a private phone call (a transcript of which was later declassified), Trump has now publicly urged China to do the same. On September 26, United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi had announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Trump’s China comment hit the headlines across the world, with hosts of late television shows in the US roasting the president, saying that “he is trying to impeach himself”.

